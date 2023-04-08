Gangster in Delhi Police's top 10 arrested from Bihar's Chapra

Dreaded gangster Manish Sahu, who figures in Delhi Police's top 10 list of most wanted criminals has been arrested from Bihar's Chapra, police officials here said on Saturday. Sahu alias Nata, a member of the infamous Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Choudhary gang was apprehended from Parsa in Chhapra on April 4 in connection with a case of murder, Delhi Police said.

A Special Cell of the Delhi Police tasked with the apprehending hard-core criminals made the arrest. On August 26, last year around 8 pm, a PCR call regarding incident of firing in the area of Police Station Neb Sarai in the national capital was received. It was revealed that two people Kapil Panwar, resident of Devli and Pramod a resident of Sangam Vihar were taken to hospital after sustaining gunshot injuries and Panwar was declared brought dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police recorded the statement of Pramod in which he stated that Kapil and he were sitting in a car when one person opened fire on them resulting in multiple gunshot injuries to them. Based on Pramod's statement police registered a case under Sections 302/307 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

Police said that over 15 bullets were pumped into the body of Kapil, which clearly showed the intention to eliminate the target at any cost leaving no scope for his survival. Sahu had been absconding since the incident.

Due to the gravity of the case, multiple teams of Delhi police were involved in the investigations and Delhi Police Team of Special Cell initiated the investigation in this case and on September 2, 2022, one of the accused named Praveen Devli was arrested with illegal firearms in possession. Upon interrogation, Praveen disclosed that he and Manish Sahu had gone on a scooty and fired multiple rounds at Kapil with the intention to kill him.

Information about Kapil's wheraabouts was given by Paras and Jonty, two other members who were accompanying Kapil at the time of the incident. Using technical surveillance, manual sources and groundwork, Delhi Police team conducted raids on some of the suspect's hideouts in Delhi/NCR and in Uttar Pradesh.

The fact that Manish kept changing his mobile phone numbers and hideouts to avoid arrest posed a challenge, said police. After being nabbed, Manish during interrogation disclosed to the that he had hidden an illegal pistol along with two live rounds at his house. Police recovered the firearms and lodged a separate case and launched an investigation.

Praveen and Kapil Panwar were friends turned foes and the former hatched hatched a plan to kill Kapil with the help of Manish. Kapil was involved in more than six cases including those of murder, firing for intimidation, Arms Act etc. and was a key gang member of the infamous Deepak Pandit Gang,police said.

Manish Sahu and Praveen are associated with Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Chowdhary Gang and are also linked with the Neeraj Bawania gang. According to Delhi police there is a long-standing rivalry between the gangs of Deepak Pandit and Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Chaudhary for many years for dominance in the South Delhi area.

Police said that Manish Sahu initially started working as a property dealer in Neb Sarai. The accused has been previously involved in 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, Arms Act among tothers. (ANI)

