Rajasthan govt to organise camps to highlight public welfare, inflation relief schemes

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:57 IST
Rajasthan govt to organise camps to highlight public welfare, inflation relief schemes
The Rajasthan government will organise camps in urban wards and villages from April 24 to highlight its public welfare and inflation relief schemes, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Along with the 'Prashashan Shehro-Gaon Ke Sang' campaign, inflation relief camps will be organised in villages and cities from April 24 to June 30. At the camps, the general public and the deprived sections will be linked to the schemes based on their eligibility.

The camps, which will be organised in 11,283 gram panchayats and 7,500 urban wards, will include special inflation relief camps.

Permanent inflation relief camps will also come up at 2,000 locations, including state-run hospitals, gas agencies, bus stands, major markets, shopping malls, government offices and public places.

On Saturday, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma held a meeting at the secretariat regarding the camps and gave necessary instructions on their conduct.

