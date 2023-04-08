Left Menu

11-day long Apricot blossom festival begins in Ladakh

The festival is being held across Kargil from April 8-18 at various locations during which visitors can witness the mesmerizing blossom of Apricot trees and its products.Locally known as Chuli Menndoq festival, hundreds of visitors including a large number of national and international tourists and vloggers turned up at Garkone to witness it, an official said.Officials of the Ladakh tourism department hoped to make Kargil an all-weather tourist destination in the coming years.Assistant Director, Tourism, Aga Syed Taha said the festival is aimed to promote tourism in the region and make Kargil an all-weather tourist destination.

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 08-04-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 21:14 IST
11-day long Apricot blossom festival begins in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

The 11-day long Apricot blossom festival commenced at the Garkone village here on Saturday. The festival is being held across Kargil from April 8-18 at various locations during which visitors can witness the mesmerizing blossom of Apricot trees and its products.

Locally known as Chuli Menndoq festival, hundreds of visitors including a large number of national and international tourists and vloggers turned up at Garkone to witness it, an official said.

Officials of the Ladakh tourism department hoped to make Kargil an all-weather tourist destination in the coming years.

Assistant Director, Tourism, Aga Syed Taha said the festival is aimed to promote tourism in the region and make Kargil an all-weather tourist destination. Highlighting the potential of the Aryan belt in attracting tourists, he said the festival will send out a positive message to the rest of the world and expressed hope that tourism will increase and push the economy further.

Along with the unique landscapes of Ladakh, tourists also get an opportunity to the have a glimpse of local tradition, culture and food, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023