Tension grips Chhattisgarh's Bemetara after clash between two groups, 1 dies

Tension gripped Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday after a child was thrashed by a few people prompting a clash between two groups reportedly belonging from separate faiths, leading to the death of a person, the police said. The police said that several police personnel also suffered injuries as the clash turned ugly in which numerous people were injured.

The incident took place in the Beeranpur area under Saja police station limits this morning, Bemetara Superintendent of Police (SP) Indira Kalyan Elesela said. Heavy security was deployed in the area following the clashes. "A few people thrashed a child following which a clash broke out. The dispute between two groups eventually turned intense leaving a man dead. A few policemen were also injured in the incident and undergoing treatment," the SP said.

The police further said that after being informed about the incident, police and senior officials of the district administration rushed to the spot and assured the villagers that necessary action will be taken in the incident. The police have identified those who were involved in the incident and detained them.

"Hunt for other suspects is underway," the police said, adding that a few youths also set the vehicles on fire. Police have resorted to mild force to bring the situation under control and disperse the mob, the officer informed.

"The exact cause of the incident cannot be confirmed right now as the priority of police is to ensure peace in the area," said SP Elesela, adding that as a preventative measure, Section 144 has been imposed in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)