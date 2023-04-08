Left Menu

Punjab minister launches helpline for farmers to lodge complaint related to field inspection to assess crop loss

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 21:33 IST
Punjab minister launches helpline for farmers to lodge complaint related to field inspection to assess crop loss
Image Credit: Twitter(@kdhaliwalaap)
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday launched a helpline number and asked farmers to register complaints on it if they find any unfair practice during the special field inspection being conducted to assess crop loss due to inclement weather.

Dhaliwal said he himself is supervising the ongoing work of 'girdawari' by visiting fields.

He said the state government was fully committed to compensate farmers for their crop loss due to the rough weather.

''My effort is that every farmer gets due compensation but if any farmer is facing inappropriate or unfair practice in the 'girdawari' process, then a concerned farmer can register his complaint on 9309388088 without any hesitation,'' Dhaliwal said in a statement here.

He further said complaints can be made through WhatsApp on this number.

The minister further said the complaint lodged on this number will be taken seriously and immediate action will be taken. He assured that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's promise to compensate farmers for their crop loss on Baisakhi would be fulfilled.

Untimely rains, hailstorms and high-velocity winds have damaged wheat and other crops in many areas of Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023