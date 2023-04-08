Left Menu

Punjab: Leopard hit by vehicle on Chandigarh-Ambala highway, dies

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 21:39 IST
Punjab: Leopard hit by vehicle on Chandigarh-Ambala highway, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard died after being hit by a car on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway near Derabassi in Punjab's Mohali, an official said on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer (wildlife) Kulraj Singh said they received information about the incident at around 1 am.

The concerned wildlife range officer went to the spot and found that the animal was dead, said the official, adding that the animal's body was taken into custody.

The post mortem of the animal was conducted on Saturday, said Singh.

As the animal comes under schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, it was consigned to flames, said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023