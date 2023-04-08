Indian Army, social organizations take out foot march rally against drug addiction in Kashmir

In a bid to combat the growing problem of drug addiction among young people in Kashmir, two social organizations, 'Team 360' and 'Safe Women Safe World', joined hands with the Indian Army to organize a foot march rally. The rally aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use and promote a drug-free lifestyle among the youth in the region.

The foot march, which started from the Kaman Aman Setu towards the Uri town, saw enthusiastic participation from people across the region. The marchers, comprising volunteers from 'Team 360' and 'Safe Women Safe World' walked through the streets roads and lanes of Kashmir, holding placards and distributing pamphlets, saying "No to Terror, No to Drugs, Yes to Education" and other slogans against drug abuse with the aim to spread awareness of the harmful effects of drugs. Speaking about the initiative, a spokesperson for 'Team 360' said, "Drug addiction is a serious problem in Kashmir, and we wanted to do something concrete to address it. We believe that by raising awareness and promoting healthy habits, we can help prevent the spread of drug addiction in the region."

'Safe Women Safe World', which is dedicated to promoting the safety and well-being of women, also expressed its support for the initiative. "Drug abuse is often accompanied by other social problems, including violence against women. By tackling drug abuse, we can also help address other social issues that affect women in the region," he said.

Team 360 and Safe Women Safe World on various community initiatives, lauded the efforts of the two organizations. The Indian Army has always been committed to the welfare of the people, and will continue to support initiatives that benefit the community. The foot march rally received widespread support from the local community, who praised the efforts of the organizers in addressing the problem of drug addiction among young people. "The foot march was a great initiative. It sent a strong message to the youth about the dangers of drug addiction and the importance of leading a drug-free lifestyle," said a local resident.

Overall, the foot march rally organized by 'Team 360', 'Safe Women Safe World', and the Indian Army was a resounding success. By raising awareness about the dangers of drug addiction and promoting a healthy lifestyle, the organizers have taken an important step towards building a better future for the youth of Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)