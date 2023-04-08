Left Menu

Maharashtra logs 542 new Covid cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

"In the past 24 hours, one death and 542 new cases have been reported. A total of 668 patients were discharged," the press release said.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:05 IST
Maharashtra logs 542 new Covid cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Maharashtra recorded 542 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Saturday. Meanwhile, the active cases in the state stand at 4360.

"In the past 24 hours, one death and 542 new cases have been reported. A total of 668 patients were discharged," the press release said. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.12 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

"A total of 79,96,323 COVID-19 patients are discharged from the covid facilities after full recovery till April 8," it mentioned. Today country also recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, marking a marginal increase from Friday's tally of 6,050 cases, the Union health ministry stated in a bulletin on Saturday.

The overall number of active cases stands at 31,194, as of Saturday, with the daily positivity rate at 5.63 per cent, the Health Ministry stated further in its release. With 3,253 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall count stood at 4,41,89,111, the bulletin stated, adding that the overall recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

Amid a nationwide upward trend in the Covid cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories through video conferencing. Mandaviya urged state Health ministers to conduct mock drills at hospitals on April 10 and 11 to assess their preparedness in handling a surge in cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023