J-K: After Abrogation of Article 370, border villages also benefit from govt schemes, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that after the Abrogation of Article 370, the benefit of government schemes has reached the last person in Jammu and Kashmir. "We are here in Udhampur and have already distributed aid materials, subsidy cheques and other benefits through the government of India schemes to the beneficiaries. I'm happy to say that this happened due to the abrogation of Article 370. Now, government schemes reached the border villages of Jammu and Kashmir," Minister Rijiju said.

The Minister addressed an awareness cum mega legal aid camp organized in Riwayat Hall of Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur District. He said that the objective of his visit to the district is to assess the implementation of the development and welfare-oriented programmes initiated by the Government of India.

He further added that he felt satisfaction while inspecting stalls and receiving feedback from the administration regarding the implementation of different Government schemes effectively. The Minister also said, "The horticulture and the handicrafts of Kashmir are world famous for quality and uniqueness and the Union Government is making every possible effort to make J&K a hub of a prosperous economy."

He added that National Legal Services, State Legal Services and District legal services work as a team. "Many laws have been amended to provide relief to the common masses from non-useful laws which were implemented during British Rule", he said.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-In Chief, J&K, Legal Services Authority also spoke and gave detailed awareness regarding legal services initiatives and outreach programmes initiated by the Union Government. He also talked about the constitution of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) Constitute. Earlier, on his arrival, the minister and the dignitaries inspected various stalls, arranged by different departments and distributed subsidy checks, aid materials, and others to the beneficiaries.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Rijiju said, "We are here for the development projects. Rahul Gandhi is doing negative politics. We in the team of PM Modi do work in a positive way. We do development works so we are busy with it. We don't want to create hurdles in the name of Rahul Gandhi with the development works of Jammu and Kashmir. We are here for progress, and development projects and not to speak politics." Principal, District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur, Chairman DDC Udhampur Lal Chand, Vice Chairman DDC, Udhampur, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Kartika Jyotasana (IAS), BDC Chairman's, DDC Members, Officers of Different Departments, Police Department were also present on occasion. (ANI)

