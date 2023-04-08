Left Menu

Himachal Govt transfers 25 officers of various services with immediate effect

The total of 25 officers include five officers in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), one Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and 19 State Service Cadre Officers

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 23:10 IST
Himachal Govt transfers 25 officers of various services with immediate effect
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred a total of 25 officers with immediate effect, said an official release. The total of 25 officers include five officers in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), one Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and 19 State Service Cadre Officers were transferred.

The posted IAS officers include Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, IAS posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, Kritika Kulhari, IAS will take over as Director, H.P. Institute of Public Administration, Fairlawns, Shimla, relieving Rugved Milind Thakur, IAS of this additional charge. Apart from them, Manmohan Sharma, IAS, Duni Chand Rana, IAS and Apoorv Devgan, IAS were also among those transferred from their current serving positions.

Along with the IAS officers, Anil Joshi an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Chief Conservator of Forests have been placed by the Forests Department at the disposal of the Department of Personnel, as Member Secretary. H.P. State Pollution Control Board, Shimla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023