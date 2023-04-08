IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs MI

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 23:19 IST
Chennai Super Kings Devon Conway b Behrendorff 0 Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 40 Ajinkya Rahane c Suryakumar Yadav b Chawla 61 Shivam Dube b Kumar Kartikeya 28 Ambati Rayudu not out 20 Extras: (lb-4, w-6) 10 Total: 159/3 in 18.1 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 82-2, 125-3 Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 3-0-24-1, Arshad Khan 2.1-0-35-0, Cameron Green 3-0-20-0, Piyush Chawla 4-0-33-1, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-24-1 Hrithik Shokeen 2-0-19-0.

