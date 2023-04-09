Left Menu

Jharkhand: Youth beaten to death on suspicion of theft, three arrested

According to the officials, the youth had gone to a nearby village where people caught him and started assaulting him on the basis of some theft suspicion.

09-04-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been arrested in Mahutoli village of Ranchi for allegedly beating a youth to death on charges of theft, said SP Rural Naushad Alam on Saturday. According to the officials, the youth had gone to a nearby village where people caught him and started assaulting him on the basis of suspicion of theft.

The police said, "The youth was assaulted due to some suspicion when he went to a nearby village. He was already unwell". "He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday and a case has been registered against the accused on the basis of the complaint filed by the deceased's brother," SP Rural Alam added.

Informing about the investigation, Alam said, "Three persons have been arrested and FIR has been registered for alleged theft on the complaint given by the other party." Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

