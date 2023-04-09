My life becomes successful, being CM is meaningful by making Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that his life and being the chief minister was meaningful by making Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana for women of the state. Chouhan remarked while addressing the Ladli Bahna Mahasammelan in Ratlam district on Saturday.

"My life has been successful and becoming the Chief Minister meaningful by making the Ladli Bahna Yojana. I have been sensitive towards daughters and sisters since childhood. To prevent injustice towards daughters, I first made Ladli Laxmi Yojana and its successful implementation made the girl child a boon in the state, Chouhan said. He added that now the Ladli Bahna Yojana would make the women self-dependent and empower them socially in the state. Rs 1000 a month would be deposited in the account of each eligible woman under the scheme.

CM Chouhan said, "If the form of any sister is not filled by April 30, she should not worry, the date will be extended. Every eligible sister will get the benefit of the scheme. Every sister should have a bank account to take advantage of the scheme." He also instructed the Collector that the work of opening bank accounts for the sisters of the district who do not have bank accounts should be done immediately.

Chouhan also performed Bhoomi Poojan of development works worth Rs 1374 crore from the stage at Polo Ground in the district. Along with this, he distributed benefits to the beneficiaries under various public welfare schemes. He also released the development booklet of Ratlam district and inspected the development exhibition put up by various departments at the venue.

"Social, political and economic empowerment of daughters is taking place in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier the daughter was considered a burden. I thought that if a lakhpati daughter is born, she will not be considered a burden and Ladli Laxmi Yojana was formulated in the state. Today there are 44 lakh 50 thousand Ladli Laxmis in the state," the CM said. Earlier the sex ratio in the state was 900 daughters per 1000 sons, which now increased to 956. The effort is to have a sex ratio of 1000 daughters per 1000 boys, he added.

Chouhan said, "Political empowerment of sisters has been done in the state. Today my sisters are ruling. 50 percent reservation has been given to sisters in panchayat and urban body elections. In teacher recruitment, 50 percent of seats are reserved for women. 30 percent of seats were reserved for women in the police. The stamp duty for the registry for brothers is 3 percent, whereas for sisters the stamp duty has been kept at only 1 percent. With this provision, houses, shops and fields are now being purchased in the names of our sisters." "Many public welfare schemes like Sambal, distribution of laptops to meritorious students, special dietary allowance to Sahariya, Baiga, Bharia tribes etc. were stopped by the previous government. We have restarted all these schemes. Our government is also paying the interest amount of the farmers who became defaulters due to the false announcement of loan waiver. The state government has brought the Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Kamai Yojana for the youth, in which they will learn work and earn as well," he added.

He further said, "Mukhya Mantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana has been made to provide a place to live to the poor. Under this scheme, 2500 land title deeds are being distributed today. Residential leases are also being given in the cities. Old illegal colonies are being legalised." Chouhan said that no stone would be left unturned in the development of Ratlam region. To solve the water problem in Ratlam district, Narmada pipeline is being brought up to Badnavar, it will be extended up to Ratlam. All the empty ponds of Ratlam will be filled, he added. (ANI)

