Left Menu

Kerala reports 1801 new Covid cases, govt issues guidelines for using masks

According to an official statement from the Health minister's office, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts have the highest number of Covid cases.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 07:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 07:17 IST
Kerala reports 1801 new Covid cases, govt issues guidelines for using masks
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that 1801 new Covid cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. According to an official statement from the Health minister's office, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts have the highest number of Covid cases.

Health Minister George said, "Testing has been increased. Admission cases are increasing slightly. However, only 0.8 per cent of the total patients required oxygen beds and only 1.2 per cent required ICU beds". A meeting was held to assess the Covid situation under the leadership of Health Minister Veena George.

Most of the results sent for genomic sequencing have been found to be Omicron. The health minister said that the mock drill is being conducted as per the central government's instructions. According to the statement, Covid-19 deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years of age and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

"85 per cent of Covid deaths have been reported in people above 60 years of age. The remaining 15 per cent have other serious illnesses. As many as five people who did not go out of the house have died of covid," added the statement. Informing about the safety measure, it said, "If there are elderly people or people with lifestyle diseases at home, a mask is mandatory for others too."

"The mask has been made mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and people with lifestyle diseases," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
3
Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

 Monaco
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023