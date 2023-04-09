Left Menu

"15 leaders from Congress will join JDS in coming days," says HD Kumaraswamy

Talking about the leaders who will join JDS, HD Kumaraswamy said, "Former Legislative Council member Raghu Achar from Chitradurga had already spoken and he himself said that he would join the JDS."

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 07:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 07:17 IST
"15 leaders from Congress will join JDS in coming days," says HD Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Janata Dal Leader HD Kumaraswamy said that as many as 15 leaders from the Congress party will join the JDS in the coming days. Talking about the leaders who will join JDS, HD Kumaraswamy said, "Former Legislative Council member Raghu Achar from Chitradurga had already spoken and he himself said that he would join the JDS."

Swamy said, "15 people from the Congress party will join the JDS in the coming days." "Earlier, Congress took the MLAs to sink the JDS. Now they are coming to JDS from Congress," he added.

Kumaraswamy further also stated that the second list of JDS will be released on Monday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday Former MP and expelled Janata Dal (Secular) leader LR Shivarame joined the BJP in the presence of the party's state chief Nalinkumar Kateel and party national general secretary CT Ravi, in Bengaluru.

In an exclusive interview with ANI after joining the BJP, Shivarame said, "In the next 10 days, many more leaders will be joining the BJP. The people of Karnataka want a double-engine government in the state and the party will form a majority government in Karnataka. On why he left the JD(S), he said, "I have been in politics for the last 40 years. I started my career with the Youth Congress. But both in the JD(S) and the Congress, leadership couldn't sustain promising, young members. Internal politics and clashes keep on happening regularly. You don't even have the right to express your suggestions openly. That's why I have decided to join the BJP".

Senior JDS leader ATR Ramaswamy also joined the BJP recently. He said that in some areas, BJP and JDS are strong, while in others, all three parties, including the Congress, are strong.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10 with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
3
Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

 Monaco
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023