Alphonso mangoes now available on EMI in Pune

With Alphonso season knocking at the door, Pune residents can relish the taste of mangoes without burning a big hole in their pockets as the premium mangoes are now available for sale on EMI.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 09:30 IST
The premium Alphonso mangoes are significantly costlier than other varieties. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With Alphonso season knocking at the door, Pune residents can relish the taste of mangoes without burning a big hole in their pockets as the premium mangoes are now available for sale on EMI. Alphonso mangoes, also known as Hapus, are world-famous for their unique taste, aroma and superior quality. Due to its exquisite taste and high demand, Alphonso occupies a premium position among different varieties of mangoes. The price of Alphonso mangoes is significantly high compared to other varieties.

However, to make Alphonsos affordable, a mango seller in Pune is offering them on EMI. "After Covid, it was seen that people were losing interest in Alphonso due to its high price. So we started this scheme of giving mangoes on EMI, in order to bring back the customers. They can get it on EMI through credit cards and debit cards. The price of mangoes at my shop ranges between Rs 600-1300 per dozen," Gaurav Sanas, the mango seller, told ANI.

The markets were crippled in the last 2-3 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this year, mango sellers are eyeing better returns. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

