Left Menu

Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after noticing suspicious movement

"A search operation was launched along the line of the control in the Poonch sector after a suspicious movement was observed," officials said.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 10:02 IST
Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after noticing suspicious movement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Army on Sunday launched a search operation after a suspicious movement was observed in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). "A search operation was launched along the line of the control in the Poonch sector after a suspicious movement was observed," officials said.

"The search operation is going on," they said. As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district on Saturday evening, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023