Kerala: MoS MEA V Muraleedharan visits Latin Diocese Bishop House on Easter

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday visited Latin Diocese Bishop House on the occasion of Easter in Thiruvananthapuram. During his visit, the BJP leader was welcomed and felicitated by the Christian delegates.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Easter and wished for harmony in society. "Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Easter is celebrated to commemorate the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ. Midnight Easter prayers were held at various churches in the country. People gathered at decorated churches and offered prayers on the holy occasion of Easter.

Various people assembled at Mount St. Thomas, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kochi on the night of Easter. Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Cardinal George Alencherry lead the midnight mass.

While addressing the mass, Alencherry said, "The Messiah rose for mankind. The resurrection of the Messiah is the triumph of mankind." "The ministry of the Lord is the ministry that gives life and that is what we must continue". Praying for peace and harmony, Alencherry said, "Along with the Messiah comes the gift of God. Christians should think about glory. We should be able to cultivate a culture of purpose and life."

"May there be peace in the church, in the family, and in the world," he added. People often witness Easter as a day of chocolate eggs, lambs and bunnies that celebrate spring's coming. These are folk traditions, the day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.

According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified when he rose from the dead. (ANI)

