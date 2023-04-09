Saudi, Omani delegations arrive in Sanaa to hold talks with Houthi leader

Saudi and Omani delegations have arrived in Yemeni capital Sanaa to hold talks with the head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, Houthi-run news agency Saba said on Sunday.

Quoting a source in the Houthi presidential council, Saba said the delegations and Mahdi al-Mashat would discuss "lifting the siege with all its repercussions", an end to aggression, and the restoration of the Yemeni people's rights, including paying the salaries of all state employees from oil and gas revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)