Left Menu

Haryana to spend Rs 77 Cr for development of 20 blocks under SKUY scheme

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 13:03 IST
Haryana to spend Rs 77 Cr for development of 20 blocks under SKUY scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government will spend nearly Rs 77 crore in the current financial year for the development of 20 identified backward blocks in eight districts during the first phase of the Swaranjayanti Khand Utthan Yojana (SKUY).

These funds are being provided to supplement and converge the existing development inflows into the identified blocks, according to an official statement.

The budget was approved by a state-level empowered committee under the Swaranjayanti Khand Utthan Yojana, chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

The chief Secretary said the objective of the scheme is to identify underdeveloped blocks, besides bridging the gaps in local infrastructure and development that cannot be made through the existing schemes.

The scheme also aims at improving livelihood opportunities through skill development programmes in convergence with other schemes and skill development design and marketing support in convergence with other departments.

The initiative would ensure adequate flow of funds to these identified blocks through special components in the existing schemes, according to the statement issued on Saturday.

The chief secretary directed the officers to expand the scope of the scheme's objective and issue detailed guidelines to the field officers for a proper implementation of the Swaranjayanti Khand Utthan Yojana in a time-bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023