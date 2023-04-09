Haryana to spend Rs 77 Cr for development of 20 blocks under SKUY scheme

The Haryana government will spend nearly Rs 77 crore in the current financial year for the development of 20 identified backward blocks in eight districts during the first phase of the Swaranjayanti Khand Utthan Yojana (SKUY).

These funds are being provided to supplement and converge the existing development inflows into the identified blocks, according to an official statement.

The budget was approved by a state-level empowered committee under the Swaranjayanti Khand Utthan Yojana, chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

The chief Secretary said the objective of the scheme is to identify underdeveloped blocks, besides bridging the gaps in local infrastructure and development that cannot be made through the existing schemes.

The scheme also aims at improving livelihood opportunities through skill development programmes in convergence with other schemes and skill development design and marketing support in convergence with other departments.

The initiative would ensure adequate flow of funds to these identified blocks through special components in the existing schemes, according to the statement issued on Saturday.

The chief secretary directed the officers to expand the scope of the scheme's objective and issue detailed guidelines to the field officers for a proper implementation of the Swaranjayanti Khand Utthan Yojana in a time-bound manner.

