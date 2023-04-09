Left Menu

J-K: Indian Army foils major infiltration bid along LoC

According to the statement, on the intervening night of April 8-9, Army troops posted on the LoC, in the Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir, detected suspicious movements of some individuals.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 13:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the statement, on the intervening night of April 8-9, Army troops posted on the LoC, in the Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir, detected suspicious movements of some individuals.

"The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on their own side of LoC, close to the fence. On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen and the other intruders ran into the forest area," the defence statement added. The area where the suspected infiltrators were sighted was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched, the statement added.

The statement did not say if the body of the suspected infiltrator had been retrieved. Previously, in March, the Army, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in the Tangdhar sector and neutralised a terrorist.

"Based on credible inputs received from intelligence agencies, regarding likely infiltration of terrorists, several ambushes were laid in Tangdhar sector in the intervening night of March 23-24," a defence release said. More than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, three magazines, two China-made grenades and medicines, and food items were recovered from the spot.

"A detailed search of the area was carried out at first light, which led to the recovery of one body of a terrorist with an AK series rifle. In addition, a bag was also recovered with varied war-like stores, taking the total recovery to 03 x AK rifles and six magazines. Apart from this, more than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, 03 x Pistols along with 03 x magazines, 02 x Chinese type grenades and miscellanies items including medicines, food items etc were recovered," the Army added in its statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

