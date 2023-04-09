Left Menu

Mysuru: PM Modi launches International Big Cats Alliance on Commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

With the aim to curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) in Karnataka.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 13:25 IST
Mysuru: PM Modi launches International Big Cats Alliance on Commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the aim to curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) in Karnataka. PM Modi also inaugurated the 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'.

During the programme, he released the publication 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation', a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves. He also released a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle).

PM Modi also released a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger. He interacted with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah. In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said, "The journey of Tiger conservation, which started in 1973 with nine Tiger Reserves, has reached to 53 reserves in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the Prime Minister's leadership. 23 Tiger Reserves have received international accreditation." Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka where he interacted with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation efforts, as part of programmes to mark 50 years of 'Project Tiger'.

"Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India's wildlife, natural beauty and diversity," tweeted Prime Minister. PM Modi also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday where he interacted with mahouts and kavadis.

In a video of his visit, Prime Minister Modi was seen feeding sugarcane to an elephant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023