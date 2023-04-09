Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi wishes NSUI on its 53rd Foundation day

"Best wishes to all the members of @NSUI family on its 53rd foundation day," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 14:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi wishes NSUI on its 53rd Foundation day
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished the party's student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on its 53rd foundation day, and urged it to keep up the good work and continue inspiring young minds. The Congress leader offered his best wishes to the members of NSUI on its 53rd foundation day.

"Best wishes to all the members of @NSUI family on its 53rd foundation day," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. He further wrote: "NSUI has played a pivotal role in being the voice of the students and giving them a platform to fight for their rights. Keep up the good work, and continue inspiring young minds".

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged the body to keep fighting for justice, freedom and truth and keep inspiring young minds. "Best wishes on NSUI Foundation Day. @nsuiis a vital voice of the students, shaping student politics and thereby charting a better future for the country. No matter how hard the obstacles are, keep fighting for justice, freedom and truth and keep inspiring young minds," Kharge tweeted.

The National Students Union of India is the student wing of the Indian National Congress, which was established on 9 April 1971. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

