Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire; 140 evacuated
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 14:46 IST
Police in the German city of Hamburg warned locals on Sunday of possible toxins in the air after a fire at a storage facility.
Some 140 people have been evacuated and it is not yet possible to say how dangerous the situation is, a police spokesperson said.
