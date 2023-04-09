Left Menu

Maximum temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days in country: IMD

However, there will be no significant heatwave conditions over any part of the country during the the said period, the IMD said.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 14:53 IST
Maximum temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days in country: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during the next 3-5 days, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday. However, there will be no significant heatwave conditions over any part of the country during the the said period.

Northeast India and the western Himalayan region will have normal temperatur during the same period, IMD said It also predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lighting/gusty winds very likely over Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 9 and over Kerala during the next five days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023