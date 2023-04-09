Left Menu

Address people's complaints, UP CM Yogi tells officers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to people at the Janata Darshan programme before the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium in Gorakhnath Temple.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 15:11 IST
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed his officials to address and resolve people's complaints and ensure prompt and effective action during a 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday. CM Adityanath lent a patient ear to the people at the programme at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium at the Gorakhnath Temple.

A post on the CMO's Twitter handle stated that the well-being of the common man is the top priority of the chief minister. "The well-being of the common man is the top priority of Maharaj-ji. Today, in this sequence, Chief Minister Mr. @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj listened to the problems of the people who came for 'Janata Darshan' in the @GorakhnathMndr campus," CM Yogi's office tweeted.

It informed further that Yogi Adityanath (Maharaj ji) has directed officers concerned for quick redressal of problems that people seek assistance for. Earlier in the week, Chief Minister Adityanath, while listening to the issues of the people, who came from different parts of the state, instructed officials to solve them immediately.

The CM also directed officers posted in the districts to address people's complaints. People from different districts of the state, including Rae Bareli, Unnao, Bahraich, and Sitapur, among others, apprised the CM about their problems at the Janata Darshan.

On cases related to seeking financial aid for medical treatment and removal of encroachments on land, the CM directed officials to take the necessary action. On complaints of crime, the CM instructed the district magistrate to take the matter into cognisance and ensure action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

