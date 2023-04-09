Left Menu

DG CRPF pays tribute to fallen heroes, reaffirms commitment to serve nation

According to CRPF, DG presented 27 Gallantry medals to CRPF men who exhibited courage and valour while fighting against the enemies of the Nation.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 15:12 IST
DG CRPF pays tribute to fallen heroes, reaffirms commitment to serve nation
Central Reserve Police Force Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen pays tribute to fallen heroes. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Sunday paid tributes to the fallen heroes and martyrs on the occasion of CRPF Valour Day. "Dr.@sthaosen, DG CRPF, reiterated the commitment and unwavering dedication of CRPF towards protecting our Nation and its citizens while addressing the officers and men during #ValourDay celebrations today at Shaurya officers institute, Vasantkunj," CRPF said in a tweet.

According to the official Twitter handle of the CRPF, DG presented 27 Gallantry medals to CRPF men who exhibited courage and valour while fighting against the enemies of the Nation. "CRPF reiterates its firm commitment to serve the Nation espousing the ethos of Service and Loyalty," said another CRPF tweet.

On occasion, DG CRPF felicitated Kishan Singh, the surviving veteran of the Sardar Post Battle, by presenting him with a memo. "Dr. @sthaosen, DG #CRPF felicitated Shri Kishan Singh, the surviving veteran of the Sardar Post Battle, by presenting him a memento. His anecdotes of the Sardar Post Battle inspires the rank and file of the force to fight against all odds with courage, determination and fortitude," CRPF tweeted.

Valour Day is celebrated each year on April 9 to commemorate the valour displayed in 1965 by the CRPF against the Pakistan Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

