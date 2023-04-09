Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening- ISNA

An Iranian technical delegation will visit Saudi Arabia this week to prepare for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Riyadh, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions.

