Left Menu

Mumbai: BMC repairs pipe in Tansa Water channel

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers and engineers repaired the hole in the Tansa reservoir pipeline on Sunday, informed BMC.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 15:46 IST
Mumbai: BMC repairs pipe in Tansa Water channel
Tansa Water Channel rapair work (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Damage in the pipes of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was repaired on a war footing in the Tansa reservoir pipeline on Sunday, informed BMC. The hole was reported in the Tansa Water channel on Saturday around 3:30 pm which affected the water supply of the areas of the 'K East' division and Dharavi of 'G North' division, as per the release.

21-inch-long section of the main Tansa water channel was damaged and repair work started when a 2-inch-diameter hole was found, said BMC. BMC workers and engineers immediately started repair work on the damaged pipeline, which was repaired around 4:00 am on Sunday.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal congratulated the department workers and engineers for completing the repair work in record time. Tansa Water channel services resume at 6:30 am on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023