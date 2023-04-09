Left Menu

UP: Security arrangements beefed up in Noida for Hanuman Janmotsav's Shobha Yatra

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 16:01 IST
Harish Chandra, DCP Noida (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the recent violence during the Ram Navami procession in different states, adequate security arrangement has been made for a Shobha Yatra which would be taken out in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday. "Following Hanuman Janmotsav a Shobha Yatra is being taken out from Kashiram Park under the Sector 39 police station area. An adequate amount of force has been deployed along with companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on the route and sensitive points. We have also hired two drones to keep a watch on all movements of the yatra, commandos are also deployed in the security," said Harish Chandra, DCP Noida.

"51,000 people have been invited but we expect a gathering of 7,000 to 8,000 people and security arrangement are been made accordingly. Action will be taken against anti-social elements," DCP added further. The security arrangement came as cognisance of recent violence that broke out between two groups in West Bengal and Bihar during the Ram Navami procession. Later, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order in preparation for Hanuman Janmotsav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

