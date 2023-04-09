NTPC coal output rises 65 pc to 23 million tonnes

State-owned power giant NTPC on Sunday said its captive coal mines have registered 65 per cent year-on-year production growth to over 23 million tonnes in FY23. NTPC Ltd has recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23, witnessing a 65 per cent growth against 14.02 million tonnes a year ago from its four operational coal mines -- TPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha) and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh), a company statement said.

NTPC has also achieved the highest-ever annual overburden removal of 73.0 million cubic metres, representing 129 per cent growth compared to 31.9 million cubic metres of overburden removal in the previous fiscal.

The achievement demonstrates NTPC’s commitment to increasing its domestic coal production to meet the growing demand for power in the country, the statement said.

NTPC management lauded the role of the power ministry, coal ministry and state governments, among others, for their support to its coal mining in enhancing production and dispatching 21.9 million tonnes of good quality coal to NTPC power plants with a phenomenal year-on-year growth of 48 per cent over coal dispatch of 14.8 million tonnes in the previous fiscal. The coal mining team has implemented digital various initiatives at its mines to enhance safety, including e-SMP, a digitalised safety management plan and a mobile app for safety Sachetan.

NTPC Group installed capacity stands at 71594 MW.

