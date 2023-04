Scoreboard: IPL match between GT and KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Yash Dayal b Mohammed Shami 15 Narayan Jagadeesan c Manohar b Little 6 Venkatesh Iyer c Shubman Gill b Joseph 83 Nitish Rana c Mohammed Shami b Joseph 45 Rinku Singh not out 48 Andre Russell c sub (KS Bharat) b Rashid Khan 1 Sunil Narine c sub (J Yadav) b Rashid Khan 0 Shardul Thakur lbw b Rashid Khan 0 Umesh Yadav not out 5 Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-28, 3-128, 4-154, 5-155, 6-155, 7-155 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-28-1, Josh Little 4-0-45-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-27-2, Yash Dayal 4-0-69-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-37-3.

