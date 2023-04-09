PM Modi to attend Bihu celebration in Assam on April 14, inaugurate several projects: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state and informed that the PM would be attending the mega Bihu celebration which is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on April 14. "Assam will witness a historical moment on April 14 as more than 11,000 boys and girls will participate in Bihu which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness. Prime Minister's presence will boost the morale of the people of Assam because we consider Bihu as the lifeline of Assam. The program will be unique and one of its kind and the people of Assam are looking forward to it", said CM Sarma.

Listing down the several programs scheduled for PM Modi's visit CM Sarma said, "PM Modi will launch several programs from AIIMS Guwahati. One hospital will be built on the IIT Guwahati premises. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of an institute and will attend the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court at Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati." "PM Modi will attend the programme at Sarusajai Stadium. He will inaugurate the newly installed Assam Petro Chemicals Limited 500 project TPD Methanol at Namrup, costing Rs 1,709 crores. He will lay the foundation stone of another bridge connecting Palasbari-Sualkuchi on the Brahmaputra river, costing Rs 3,170 crore," CM informed further.

President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday visited Assam and took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station. The President was also briefed during her visit on the aircraft's operational capabilities and the Indian Air Force (IAF). (ANI)

