Strong parliamentary democracy biggest strength of country: Rajasthan Assembly speaker

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 09-04-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@drcpjoshi)
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Sunday said a strong parliamentary democracy is the biggest strength of the country. Addressing a programme here, Joshi said there are many challenges at present but despite this, we have to work with dedicated spirit to make democracy stronger.

By adopting parliamentary democracy, leaders then strengthened the country which had various castes, religions, sect and geographical diversities.

Cooperatives Minister Uday Lal Anjana said the Ashok Gehlot government had waived the loans of farmers within two days of taking over the power in the state. Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav said the state government has further strengthened the police in the state.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said the Kali Teer project would prove to be a milestone in the development of Rajkheda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

