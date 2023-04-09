Left Menu

Work on Zojila tunnel in full swing, to be completed by Dec 2026

According to the construction company, it is hopeful of completing the project by December 2026.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 20:49 IST
Zojila Pass tunnel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which is executing Zoji La Tunnel, is going on at a rapid pace and is likely to be completed by December 2026. According to the construction company, it is hopeful of completing the project by December 2026.

The single-tube Zoji La tunnel - from Baltal, in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, to Minimarg, in Drass town of Kargil district of Ladakh, is 13 km long, the release said. "The project comprises of smart tunnel (SCADA) system, constructed using the New Austrian tunnelling method and equipped with CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, and ventilation," a press release stated.

The tunnel project is a 9.5 m wide, 7.57 m high, horseshoe-shaped single-tube and 2-lane road tunnel. The project consists of two small tunnels Nilgrar 1 and Nilgrar 2 which are already completed as on April 10, 2023, it stated.

Meanwhile, on the Zoji La tunnel, out of 13 km, 5 km of tunnel excavation is already completed. In addition, the construction of three vertical ventilation shafts is also in place and moving smoothly, the release stated.

The development in construction work continues unhindered even when the climatic conditions are totally against it and pose a great challenge in carrying out the work. The release further stated, "The construction company is leaving no stone unturned to make possible the construction of Asia's longest tunnel road to deliver it before time."

Earlier in May 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project. The tunnel said to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh (Ladakh plateau) on National Highway-1 will provide all-weather safe connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. (ANI)

