Left Menu

DMK M P Senthilkumar lauds Modi for being 'good at POLItricks'; urges congress leaders to learn from it

Praise for Prime Minister Modi came on Sunday from an unexpected quarter

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 21:02 IST
DMK M P Senthilkumar lauds Modi for being 'good at POLItricks'; urges congress leaders to learn from it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai(Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 ( ANI): Praise for Prime Minister Modi came on Sunday from an unexpected quarter when DMK leader and a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri constituency S. Senthilkumar lauded him for very good at 'politricks' and said many congress leaders had to learn from it.

"POLItricks is all about Perception. And this Man is bloody very good at it. Never ever misses to Capitalise/(create) the given opportunities each and every time," Senthilkumar tweeted along with a picture of the prime minister folding his hands to say Namaste to a woman and a man taken during his recent Tamil Nadu visit.

Senthilkumar's tweet comes at a time when DMK leaders and those of the BJP are indulging in political mud-slinging. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin recently made several accusations against the BJP-led central government including that of undermining federalism through governor R N Ravi whom Stalin alleged deliberately sat on bills. DMK is one of the main opposition parties which seek a united front against BJP nationally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023