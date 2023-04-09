UP: Urban local body polls to be held on May 4, 11

Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission on Sunday announced that the urban local body polls in the State will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on May 4 and the second phase on May 11. The counting of votes for both phases will be held simultaneously on May 13.

In a press briefing, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said, "The voting of urban local body polls will be held in two phases on May 4 and 11. The first phase of polling will include 37 districts while 38 districts are included in the second phase." The Election Commissioner said that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force from Sunday, with the announcement of the dates.

"Municipal elections will be done with EVM. In Municipality and Nagar Panchayat, it will be done with wallet paper", he said. Earlier, the State Election Commission said that the elections would be held on 14,684 seats in 760 urban local bodies of the State.

The election will be held for 17 seats of Mayor, 1,420 of Corporator, 199 of Nagar Palika Parishad Chairperson, 5,327 of Nagar Palika Parishad Member, 544 of Nagar Panchayat Chairperson and 7,178 seats of Nagar Panchayat Member. The Voting through EVMs will take place on 17 seats of the Mayor and 1,420 seats of corporators in the State. For the rest of the posts, voting will be conducted using ballots. (ANI)

