Left Menu

UP: Urban local body polls to be held on May 4, 11

The first phase will be held on May 4 and the second phase on May 11. The counting of votes for both phases will be held simultaneously on May 13.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 21:40 IST
UP: Urban local body polls to be held on May 4, 11
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission on Sunday announced that the urban local body polls in the State will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on May 4 and the second phase on May 11. The counting of votes for both phases will be held simultaneously on May 13.

In a press briefing, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said, "The voting of urban local body polls will be held in two phases on May 4 and 11. The first phase of polling will include 37 districts while 38 districts are included in the second phase." The Election Commissioner said that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force from Sunday, with the announcement of the dates.

"Municipal elections will be done with EVM. In Municipality and Nagar Panchayat, it will be done with wallet paper", he said. Earlier, the State Election Commission said that the elections would be held on 14,684 seats in 760 urban local bodies of the State.

The election will be held for 17 seats of Mayor, 1,420 of Corporator, 199 of Nagar Palika Parishad Chairperson, 5,327 of Nagar Palika Parishad Member, 544 of Nagar Panchayat Chairperson and 7,178 seats of Nagar Panchayat Member. The Voting through EVMs will take place on 17 seats of the Mayor and 1,420 seats of corporators in the State. For the rest of the posts, voting will be conducted using ballots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023