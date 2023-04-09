Bemetara clash: Family of youth killed in clash demand death penalty for accused

The family of 22-year-old Bhuneswar Sahu who was killed in a clash in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday demanded that death penalty should be given to those involved in the murder of Sahu. Amid tense situation, heavy police deployment and clamping of section 144 in the Birampur village area of Bemetara, the last rites of Bhuneswar Sahu were performed on Sunday.

"I demand that the death penalty be given to those involved in the murder of my son", Ishwar Sahu, 22-year-old's father said. He also alleged that the accused are getting support from the government. "They took away my son by dragging, him while the police stood there watching. If the police acted timely, then my son could have been saved", he said.

Meanwhile, Durg MP Vijay Baghel alleged that people belonging to the Muslim community brutally murdered Sahu. "The incident had created a situation of fear in the village. The police were informed about previous incidents that took place in the village. This is pure negligence on the part of the police that a youth was killed in the clash", Baghel said.

MP Baghel demanded that a search operation be conducted in the houses of people from the community. "If search operations are conducted at their houses then a major haul of weapons will be recovered from them as they are indulged in the scrap business", alleged Baghel.

He further said, "They were hurling stones at the time of the incident. If action is not taken immediately then a massive campaign will be carried out with a participation of around 50,000 people." Bemetara SP Indira Kalyan Elesela said, "Police have placed elaborate security arrangements to avert any untoward incident. As a preventive measure, deployment will continue for a few more days."

SP further said that the police are keeping a close watch on social media platforms. "We appeal to the people that don't believe or immediately react on unconfirmed social media posts", he said. "Police have arrested 11 persons. Further probe in the case is underway", he added.

Tension gripped Chhattisgarh's Bemetara on Saturday after a child was thrashed by a few people prompting a clash between two groups reportedly belonging from separate faiths, leading to the death of a person and a few others injured. Three police personnel were also injured in the incident, informed the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)