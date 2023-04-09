Poppy straw worth Rs 1.5 crore seized in Jharkhand's Latehar

Around 4.5 tonne of poppy straw was seized from a truck in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Sunday.

The driver of the truck, which was on the way to Rajasthan, was arrested, they said.

''The price of the seized item is around Rs 45 lakh in Jharkhand, and Rs 1.5 crore in Rajasthan. Poppy straw is sold at Rs 1,000 a kg in Jharkhand, and around Rs 3,500 per kg in Rajasthan, according to the truck driver,'' Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

The truck was intercepted on National Highway-75 in Chandwa block on Saturday night, he said.

During interrogation, the driver told police that the consignment of poppy straw was being taken to Bikaner in Rajasthan after plucking them from the forest along the Ranchi-Gumla Road.

On March 18, the police had seized 10 tonnes of poppy straw from the Chandwa police station area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)