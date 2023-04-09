Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh tops in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

The Yogi government has excelled in the implementation of major central welfare and development schemes, the release stated.

Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has topped in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a release stated on Sunday. The Yogi government has excelled in the implementation of major central welfare and development schemes, the release stated.

The state continues to scale new heights in terms of development, along with becoming the most preferred investment destination by receiving proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crores during the Global Investors Summit, the release reads. Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a 'leader state' by performing well in the implementation of 32 schemes, it stated.

It further stated, "The feat has been achieved in the best implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Saubhagya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, implementation of MGNREGA, Covid-19 testing and vaccination." According to the release, CM Yogi reviews development and other public welfare schemes daily to make the state the country's growth engine.

"His continuous monitoring has led to the successful implementation of all schemes at the central and state level," the release stated. Committing to making UP the country's growth engine, the Chief Minister reviews development and other public welfare schemes daily. His continuous monitoring has led to the successful implementation of all schemes at the central and state level.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by PM Modi on February 24, 2019, from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. As part of this scheme, a total of Rs 6,000 each is sent directly to the bank accounts of an estimated 11 crore farmers in the country every year -- in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. (ANI)

