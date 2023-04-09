Left Menu

Gujarat: Fire in gas pipeline leaves two injured in Bilimora

PTI | Navsari | Updated: 09-04-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 22:29 IST
Gujarat: Fire in gas pipeline leaves two injured in Bilimora
  • India

The driver of the bulldozer and the owner of a food cart parked nearby sustained serious burn injuries and were hospitalised.

At least five fire fighting vehicles rushed to the spot to control the fire which broke out at around 4:15 pm in an area with residential and shopping units, the official said.

''The fire broke out in the gas pipeline damaged by the bulldozer digging the earth nearby. The driver of the JCB and the food cart owner nearby sustained burn injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital,'' he said.

The blaze was brought under control after two hours by 6:30 pm, the official added.

