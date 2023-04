IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs PBKS

Hyderabad Innings: Harry Brook b Arshdeep Singh 13 Mayank Agarwal c Sam Curran b Rahul Chahar 21 Rahul Tripathi not out 74 Aiden Markram not out 37 Extras: 0 Total: (2 wkts, 17.1 Overs) 145 Fall of Wickets: 27-1, 45-2.

Bowler: Sam Curran 3-0-14-0, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-20-1, Harpreet Brar 3.1-0-26-0, Nathan Ellis 3-0-28-0, Rahul Chahar 3-0-28-1, Mohit Rathee 2-0-29-0.

