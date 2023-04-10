Gold worth Rs 21,20,180 seized at Hyderabad airport, one arrested

One person has been arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with 454 gms of gold, worth Rs 21,20,180, said Customs Air Intelligence officers of Hyderabad Customs on Sunday. According to the customs, the male passenger arrived at Hyderabad from Dubai and on thorough scanning of his baggage, gold weighing 455 gms having a value of Rs 21,20,180, concealed in the form of screws and rods (64 screws and 16 rods) of trolley wheels has been recovered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier, Hyderabad Customs seized 12 cut pieces of gold bar and gold chain weighing 807.10 grams worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The male passenger who arrived from Doha by flight which landed at 08.45 am was searched following which the recovery was made. "On suspicion, the pax was searched and 12 cut pieces of gold bar & 1 gold chain totally weighing 807.10 Gms valued at Rs.49,71,736/- concealed inside chargeable torch light were found. The gold was seized by Hyderabad Customs," the officials said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

