Maharashtra: Atleast 7 dead after an old tree falls on tin shed in Akola

Taking to Twitter, Deputy CM Fadnavis said, "It is painful to report that some devotees were killed when a tree fell on a tin shed when some people had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in Akola district. I pay my humble respects to them."

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 07:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 07:13 IST
Maharashtra: Atleast 7 dead after an old tree falls on tin shed in Akola
Collector of Akola, Nima Arora (on left) (Photo: Twitter handle of District Information office Akola). Image Credit: ANI
Atleast seven people died and around 30 were injured after an old tree fell on a tin shed at Paras in Akola on Sunday. Nima Arora the Collector of Akola informed that nearly 40 persons were present under the shed when an old tree fell on it.

"Nearly 40 persons were present under the shed, out of which 36 were admitted in the hospital and four of them were brought dead," said Collector Arora. "Later the dead toll rose upto seven, and one person is critically injured," she added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his deep condolences over the death of "some devotees" in the incident. The devotees had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in the Akola district.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy CM Fadnavis said, "It is painful to report that some devotees were killed when a tree fell on a tin shed when some people had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in Akola district. I pay my humble respects to them." "The Collector and the Superintendent of Police immediately visited the spot and are coordinating to ensure timely treatment of the injured. We are constantly in touch with them," he added.

Talking about the treatment of the injured, Fadnavis wrote, "Some of the injured have been admitted to the District General Hospital and minor injuries are being treated at Balapur." "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased from the state government and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

