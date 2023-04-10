Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 44 prisoners found HIV-positive in Haldwani jail

According to Dr Singh, the number of HIV-positive prisoners in jail is increasing continuously which has created a stir in the jail administration.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 07:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 07:14 IST
Uttarakhand: 44 prisoners found HIV-positive in Haldwani jail
Haldwani jail (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 44 prisoners have been found positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus in jail in Haldwani and one female prisoner has also been found HIV-positive, said Dr Paramjit Singh, ART Center Incharge, Sushila Tiwari Hospital. According to Dr Singh, the number of HIV-positive prisoners in jail is increasing continuously which has created a stir in the jail administration.

Informing the treatment of the prisoners, Dr Singh said, "An ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) center has been set up for HIV patients, where infected patients are treated, my team is constantly examining the prisoners in the jail." "Whichever prisoner is infected with HIV is given free treatment and medicines based on National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) guidelines," added Dr Singh.

Dr Singh further added that at present there are 1629 male and 70 female prisoners. After such a large number of prisoners were found to be HIV positive, the jail administration is also conducting routine check-up of the prisoners, so that HIV-infected prisoners can be treated timely. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023