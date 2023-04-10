Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out near old bus stand in Kullu, no casualties reported

Informing about the damage caused by fire, DC Garg said, "Nine shops and four houses have been burnt due to fire in Banjar of Kullu district."

A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive broke out near an old bus stand in Banjar, said Deputy Commissioner Kullu Aashutosh Garg on Monday. According to DC Kullu, the fire broke at around 2:00 AM in the early hours of Monday.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. Informing about the damage caused by fire, DC Garg said, "Nine shops and four houses have been burnt due to fire in Banjar of Kullu district."

"Five to six houses nearby houses have also been partially burnt due to the fire," added DC Kullu. Talking about the casualties, Garg said, "No loss of life has been reported so far. However, properties and materials present in the shop have been damaged due to the fire."

"The fire has been brought under control," added DC Garg. (ANI)

