Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS. Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 am in Nicobar Island, said NCS. (ANI)

