World Homoeopathy Day: Vice President Dhankhar to inaugurate scientific convention today

On the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the scientific convention in New Delhi today.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 07:56 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the scientific convention in New Delhi today. World Homoeopathy Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Homoeopathy, Dr Christian Fredrich Samuel Hahnemann.

The event will be organised by Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) under the Ministry of AYUSH. Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present at the occasion.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, the theme of this scientific convention is 'Homoeoparivar- Sarvajan Swasthya, One Health, One Family'. The delegates of the convention would include homoeopathic researchers, scientists from interdisciplinary streams, practitioners, students, industrialists as well as representatives of various homoeopathic associations.

The MoUs will be exchanged between CCRH and various homoeopathic colleges and also between CCRH and the Directorate of Homoeopathy, Government of Kerala. One documentary, one portal and eight books of CCRH will also be released on this occasion. This flag-off event at Vigyan Bhawan will be followed by the zonal World Homoeopathy Day events in five locations in India.

This scientific convention will give insights into a future roadmap to Homoeopathic integration in research, education and integrative care through deliberations of various key stakeholders, said the Ministry of AYUSH. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

