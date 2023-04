BRIEF-UK's Union: 1350 Offshore Workers To Strike Over Pay From April 24-26

UK'S UNITE UNION: * UNITE ON FEB.7 ANNOUNCED MAJOR 48-HOUR STOPPAGE AS INDUSTRIAL ACTION SET TO HIT OIL AND GAS OPERATORS IN PAY DISPUTE

* SAYS 1350 OFFSHORE WORKERS TO TAKE PART IN STRIKE ACTION STARTING ON 24 APRIL UNTIL 26 APRIL * FIVE COMPANIES TO BE IMPACTED ARE: BILFINGER UK LIMITED, PETROFAC FACILITIES MANAGEMENT, STORK TECHNICAL SERVICES, SPARROWS OFFSHORE SERVICES, AND WORLEY SERVICES UK

* CORPORATIONS TO BE HIT BY THE ACTION INCLUDE BP, CNRI, ENQUEST, HARBOUR ENERGY, ITHACA, SHELL AND TOTAL

