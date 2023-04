April 10 (Reuters) -

* EARTHQUAKE OF MAGNITUDE 4.1 STRIKES STANTON, TEXAS – USGS

* USGS REVISES MAGNITUDE OF EARTHQUAKE IN STANTON, TEXAS TO 3.6 FROM 4.1 Source text: [https://on.doi.gov/3nPCSc4]

